Trinity Health and the North Dakota Department of Health will test Trinity employees for COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday, as part of Gov. Doug Burgum's initiative to expand testing across healthcare settings in the state.

Trinity Health Vice President Randy Schwan said they have received 460 test kits for this round. Priority will go to first responders, acute care staff, and outpatient employees, regardless of symptoms.

The testing is not due any known illness or exposure.