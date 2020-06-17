COVID-19 testing event planned for Friday in Minot

Members of the public will have another chance to test for COVID-19 Friday in Minot.

The drive-through free testing event is set for Fri., June 19 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Those who want to be tested should enter from 4th Avenue NE by the All Seasons Arena.

First District Health Unit said anyone 12 years of age or older can be tested.

Unlike earlier testing events, those who test do not have to quarantine until the results come in.

Those undergoing testing are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.

No appointments are needed, though pre-registration on the First District website is encouraged to cut down on wait times.

You can find the link attached to this story.

Nearly 700 people were tested during a mass testing event at the fairgrounds earlier this month, and the exercise produced one new COVID-19 case.

