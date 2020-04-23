COVID-19 testing Thursday at Trinity Homes in Minot; no known illness or exposure

Trinity Health and First District Health Unit are conducting COVID-19 testing Thursday at Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot.

They plan to test all residents and staff, and have the results back within 24 to 48 hours.

The testing is not the result of any suspected positive cases or exposure, but rather due to Gov. Burgum’s announcement Wednesday to expand testing.

The event is not open to the public, and access to the building is limited.

“Today’s testing is not as a result of any known illness or exposure in the Trinity Health system. When the opportunity arose for Trinity Homes to be a test site, they readily agreed and welcomed this measure to further increase safety and reduce risk of COVID-19 spread,” said First District Health Unit Executive Officer Lisa Clute.

