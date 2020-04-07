COVID-19 taking financial toll on Minot’s revenue flow

Like many communities across the globe, the Magic City is taking a financial hit as due to the ramifications of the coronavirus.

The Minot City Council discussed how the loss of revenue due to COVID-19 will impact the city, how to mitigate spending, and federal resources that could help recoup some of the money.

With crowds down at restaurants, hotels, and Minot International Airport, City Manager Tom Barry said Minot could face up to a 25-percent reduction in sales tax.

He also said highway funds collected for state could see as much as 30-percent reduction in funding.

“We want to be thinking this through and identifying approaches to how we can mitigate for this. So, in total, the anticipated revenue reduction impact could be around 10 million dollars or so,” Barry said.

Barry said they are paying attention to federal stimulus bills that could help make up a portion of the loss.

Minot’s manager also said the city will take part in an Economic Development Council this week to continue the talk on local impacts and identify additional steps to improve the economic situation in the Magic City.

