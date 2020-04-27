COVID-19 recovery in ND

New positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed each day in North Dakota, but the number of people who have recovered continues to grow as well.

As of this morning, 942 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, roughly 350 of whom have recovered according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Twenty-four of those patients were announced recovered yesterday.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit explained the criteria to be considered recovered.

“You must remain home isolated until seven days have passed since your symptom onset, and you have been fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication and respiratory symptom. Once you have completed those, then you are deemed recovered,” Clute said.

Clute also said although they are recovered, they should still continue to practice social distancing.

