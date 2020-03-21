COVID-19 positive test results in ND reaches 28

Below are the COVID-19 results on March 21, 2020 as of 9 a.m. from the North Dakota Department of Health.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

• A woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, possible travel

• A male in his 30s from Burleigh County, community spread

Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation

BY THE NUMBERS

1169 – Total Tested (+231 individuals from yesterday)

1141 – Negative (+229 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Positive (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

