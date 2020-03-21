COVID-19 positive test results in ND reaches 28

BISMARCK, N.D. – Below are the COVID-19 results on March 21, 2020 as of 9 a.m. from the North Dakota Department of Health.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• A woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, possible travel
• A male in his 30s from Burleigh County, community spread
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
1169 – Total Tested (+231 individuals from yesterday)
1141 – Negative (+229 individuals from yesterday)
28 – Positive (+2 individuals from yesterday)
3 – Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)