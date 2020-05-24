COVID-19 joint press conferences in Minot to continue until further notice

Minot and Ward County leaders have changed course and will continue on with holding joint COVID-19 press conferences each Tuesday at Minot City Hall until further notice, according to County Emergency Manager Jennifer Wiechmann.

Last Tuesday, local leaders announced that this coming Tuesday would be the final regular press conference. However, following a recent spike in cases in Ward County due to mass testing events, the conferences will continue.

Your News Leader streams the press conferences on the KMOT-TV Facebook page each Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Central Time.