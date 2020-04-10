COVID-19 is slowly spreading to potentially vulnerable, rural communities

Larger cities have felt the most severe effects of the spread of coronavirus, studies show the virus has impacted rural America as well.

COVID-19 has reached more than two-thirds of rural counties in the U.S. with one in 10 of those counties reporting coronavirus related deaths.

Although the spread of the virus to rural areas was slow at first, it is now picking up. Last week, we saw a positive coronavirus case reach the smallest county in our state, Slope County, where the population is under 800, and the average age is about 50.

Healthcare professionals say it is not rare for viruses to begin in urban areas and trickle-down to rural communities. But the Centers for Disease Control says these areas will be the most vulnerable if they enacted their social distancing measures late, have larger elderly populations, or have hospitals without the proper resources.

New cases are reported daily, but Gov. Doug Burgum says he's hopeful as the number of positive cases in the state are quite low, while our rate of testing remains high.

