COVID-19 impacts on campgrounds

More people are walking, running and biking, but camping isn't a popular activity during the pandemic.

Bismarck KOA has gotten half the reservations they got last year, and have shut down a majority of the facilities including restrooms, cabins and tenting areas.

Bismarck KOA owner Mark Roeder said: "In the store we, we have done the Plexiglas shields and stuff for coming in. We do have a dryer or Laundromat here that we're cleaning more and we're, I'm actually, absolutely because of COVID we're having some signage put up."

Roeder hopes this is over soon so travelers can get the most use out of the campground.

