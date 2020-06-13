COVID-19 impacts on artist

North Dakota Council on the Arts announced a CARES Act Fund grant to provide short-term financial relief to those in the arts impacted by COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients of that grant include people like North Dakota artist Katrina Case.

Case normally has her art displayed at events around the state but when COVID-19 hit many of those shows were canceled, eliminating some of her income.

A friend told her about the grant. She applied and received $1,000 in relief funds.

Case said: "For me it's going to help buy supplies and take my mind off where's my artist supplies going to come from? Where the money for that? Where's the money going to come to keep my website up and running?"

Case said when she can, she tries to give a portion of her commissions to those in need, whether it's buying someone groceries or just helping out anyway she can.

Her work is currently on display at The Capital Gallery in Bismarck.

