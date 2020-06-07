COVID-19 impacts on alcohol distribution

As businesses reopen, things are slowly starting to return to normal but how has COVID-19 impacted alcohol distribution companies?

McQuade Distributing company supplies liquor stores, bars, and restaurants with alcohol, and staff said the businesses were impacted differently when the pandemic hit.

They said liquor store sales rose in April while sales in bars and restaurants declined, which ultimately didn't have a huge impact on McQuade's business overall.

“Where it was really concerning is we just want to make that all of our on-premise, bars and restaurants are able to open up safely and still you know provide for their staff and provide for their consumers in a safe way," said McQuade Distributing Company’s, Shannon McQuade-Ely.

McQuade-Ely said she hopes nice summer weather will result in a rise in sales.