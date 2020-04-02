COVID-19 impacts dental offices

Several local medical facilities stopped taking patients due to the coronavirus.

Broadway Family Dentistry is just one of many dentists in the country closed to the public after the American Dental Association recommended dentist only take emergency cases until April 6th and now have pushed that date to April 30.

Your News Leader spoke with Dr. Bethany Jensen who said the practice postponed appointments for hundreds of patients in Minot.

"It's a bit surreal, to be honest. I imagine that's probably how most people are feeling right now," Jensen said.

All procedures at Broadway Family Dentistry have been postponed unless they are an emergency.

“Abscess, swelling, infection, pain, broken tooth," Jensen told Your News Leader.

Jenson said their clients know why.

"I would say most of our patients are very understanding. They have been watching the news. They understand the recommendations of staying at home staying out of areas where there are higher risk," Jensen said.

The practice will be enclosed until ADA guidelines change.

Jensen said anyone with a tooth problem should call a dentist instead of reporting to a hospital.

