COVID-19 changing how people grieve death

The days of gathering for special events are over for now and this is true even for people who are grieving the death of a loved one.

Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory and the families they serve are adapting to the new normal.

Directors at the funeral home say they're doing what it takes to follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control.

Mike Nathe walks through rows of empty chairs and is reminded how quickly things can evolve.

"A month ago it was business as usual. We were meeting with the families, setting services, setting up funeral lunches that they cannot have. All of a sudden one day, just like everybody else, the world changed," Nathe said.

Nathe spends his life planning for death as the owner of Bismarck Funeral Home and Crematory.

"The surviving family members need that funeral service, whether they're here or watching it online, because they need to have that connection. They need to have that closure," Nathe said.

Since the mid-90s, Nathe has helped families and friends of the recently departed celebrate, mourn and mend. When Steve Berg lost his wife of 31 years Genevieve Berg, he turned to Nathe for his services.

"My wife in a nutshell was a people person and she loved life. Then, we had to have a funeral with only 10 people. That was difficult because we would've had a funeral with probably 300, 500 people because of all the people we knew and the family," Berg said.

The funeral home is now adjusting to a global pandemic by limiting gatherings to 10 people. Directors say they're doing what they can for families and have started holding services online through their Facebook page so every loved one can take part.

"The funeral home was great. They treated it just like a real funeral. They live-streamed it and many of the family from North Dakota and outside of North Dakota got to watch it. That meant a lot to them," Berg said.

Traditions once held in person are shifting platforms.

"It's a way that they can feel connected and yet still be there," Nathe said.

The need to remember will always be there.

"You need to do it to see that person's life was well lived-- especially my wife," Berg said.

And, the sentiments people share haven't changed.

If your family would prefer a more intimate service, directors say they can provide a closed Facebook group live stream.

