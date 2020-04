Seventeen-year-old Karagan Friedt was determined not to let COVID-19 keep her from singing at Easter Sunrise services.

Photo courtesy: Tiss Johnson

Services were postponed at the Neuburg Congregational Church in Burt. So Friday night, the Mott High School senior and her mom decorated the church and Karagan sang her heart out.

Karagan posted the video to her Facebook page where it’s been viewed nearly a thousand times.