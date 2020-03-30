COVID-19 brings uncertainties for expecting mothers

When it comes to pregnancy and delivery, mothers have a lot of choices to make.

Now, some of their choices are being taken away due to social distancing recommendations.

What's typically an exciting time for the whole family is now being heavily restricted.

Siblings and grandparents will have to wait to meet their new family member as hospitals crack down to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As a mother of one, Jami Haynes has done this before. She's expecting her second child in May.

"I've had a pretty normal, healthy pregnancy throughout this whole thing," Haynes says.

However, nothing could've prepared her for a global pandemic and the uncertainties coming her way.

"I only have about six, seven weeks left. And if I would get it, you know, I could get over it or maybe I could recover. But, there's a chance that that recovery period could go into the time of having the baby," Haynes says.

If that were to happen, to Haynes or any other expecting mother, separation is the next step.

"If she's recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, for now, we are trying to restrict her from being with the baby. So, that point of separation would depend on whether she's having symptoms or not," says Sanford Health in Bismarck Maternal Fetal Medicine Doctor Ana Tobiasz.

Haynes says this would be difficult.

"Those minutes after the birth and those hours are important for the bonding. You've gone through these nine months and so you want to be with the new baby," Haynes says.

Even if the mother and family don't have COVID-19, restrictions are still in place.

"Sanford in Bismarck is limiting visitors to one person per patient. So, they would only be able to have that one person for their entire stay," Tobiasz says.

Haynes says she trusts her doctors and will do whatever it takes to keep her baby and her family healthy.

Tobiasz says contracting the virus while pregnant could cause serious complications.

However, she says studies show the virus has not been demonstrated to transmit in amniotic fluid from the mother to the fetus.