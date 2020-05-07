COVID-19 antibody testing begins in Williston

There’s a new type of coronavirus testing going on in Williston.

Medical workers at Fairlight Medical Center have been drawing blood for antibody testing since May 4. They had 17 patients the first day, and since then numbers have been steady. The results tell patients if they’ve previously had COVID-19. The reasons why they come in to get tested vary. Those who test positive can donate plasma to the critically ill in order to give them a better chance at fighting COVID-19 if they do become infected. Others come in to see if they have a lesser chance of contracting it again.

One of the center’s Medical Assistants Alesha Hubbard said: “What we’re seeing is a lot of patients coming in that were severely ill earlier this year. They either didn’t have the ability to get COVID-19 testing or are just curious because they felt so ill.”

The blood samples are prepared and sent to a lab in Bismarck. Patients receive results in three days. Hubbard says the tests are not FDA approved yet, but the lab they work with uses Abbots products, which have been given authorization for emergency use.

