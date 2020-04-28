COVID-19 patients discharged after plasma treatments

Two of the three CHI St. Alexius coronavirus patients who received plasma treatments were discharged Monday afternoon.

It was a happy day for Mandan couple Gery and Betty Degreef.

The two were hospitalized for 32 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The pair were in critical condition, breathing with the help of ventilators until they underwent a plasma treatment as part of a clinical trial by Mayo Clinic.

"Their conditions were very, very serious. They were touch and go for a long period of time. It was the plasma. Within 24 hours these patients took a turn for the better," says CHI nurse Kristin Renner.

The plasma is taken from recovered COVID-19 patients and then used to help cultivate antibodies in current patients.

The Degreef's have been discharged and reunited with their families.