A North Dakota agriculture company is doing its part to support paramedics on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

CHS SunPrairie is donating 140 masks to EMS personnel in Bottineau and Renville Counties.

The company announced the donation on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“During the battle against COVID-19, it is important for us to help keep our medical professionals safe!” said CHS SunPrairie.

Photo: CHS SunPrairie