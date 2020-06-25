CHI nurses call for recruiting, respecting, and retaining staff

CHI St. Alexius Health Nurses in Bismarck picketed outside the hospital at the corner of 9th and Broadway on Thursday.

They said they haven't been able to reach agreements or get guarantees from their employers after 20 bargaining sessions in the past year.

Minnesota Nurses Association leaders said this is not a strike or work stoppage.

All nurses participating are on their off hours and no patient care was affected.

Honking horns greeted chanting nurses lined up on the corner of 9th and Broadway to call attention to a cause.

"We're out here today because we want to engage in a really meaningful conversation about staffing and so far that has not been well received at the bargaining table and that is an issue that is cared deeply by many nurses," said CHI St. Alexius Health emergency room nurse, Rachel Heintz.

Recruiting, respecting, and retaining staff are just some of the things CHI nurses say need to change.

"Staffing is a huge issue that we're pushing for to ensure that there's safety we we're doing our staffing that nurses are scheduled and on a shift in a way appropriate that they can care for their patients to the best of their ability," said CHI St. Alexius Health, RN, Angie Grosz.

In response to the picketing, CHI administrators said they value and respect the nurses and will continue to negotiate in good faith in the hopes of reaching a fair and equitable agreement.

The CHI nurses have more bargaining session planned in July.