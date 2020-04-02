CHI St. Alexius implements 'no visitor' policy

CHI St. Alexius is not allowing visitors at any hospital or clinic location beginning Thursday.

Earlier this week the provider moved to one-visitor limits and stepped up screening efforts of all visitors, but now say the policy to restrict all visitors will be the safest way to protect patients from possible exposure to COVID-19.

Here are some of the exceptions to the No Visitor Policy:

• Labor/delivery patient (limited to one labor partner)

• NICU and postpartum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)

• Pediatric/minor patient (limited to one parent/guardian)

• Dependent adult needing special assistance from a support person (as determined by the care team)

• Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by the care team)