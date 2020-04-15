CHI St. Alexius, Sanford Health address staffing during pandemic

Many hospital workers across the state are on the frontlines of dealing with the pandemic.

However, employees at CHI St. Alexius are seeing a reduction in hours.

The hospital says it is "addressing the low census situation."

The hospital says its giving patient-facing employees the option to participate in a Labor Pool designed to maintain their pay and benefits, or they can choose to take time off.

CHI St. Alexius says nonpatient-facing employees are being required to flex their hours by taking time off.

Sanford Health released a statement addressing the situation saying they will need their entire staff plus additional workers to address the surging volume of patients during the pandemic.

