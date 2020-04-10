CHI St. Alexius Health creates new COVID-19 Help Line

CHI St. Alexius Health has a new COVID-19 Help Line to help those who are worried about the virus.

Not only does the platform provide information and answer common questions, it provides answers to those who are worried they might have the virus.

The four-part questionnaire is listed on the CHI website. Once the answers are complete and submitted, the site will generate an assessment of your risk.

"We're hoping that this can give our patients one more option to put the toe in the water and find out do I need to go out and be seen or is this something I can take care of from home," said CHI St. Alexius Family Physician Laura Archuleta.

The site lists links to connect patients to virtual health care and provides a local public health hotline number, which is available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

You can find the help line here at the link attached to the right of this story.

