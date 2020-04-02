CDC reviews face mask guidelines

The CDC is reviewing guidelines regarding whether or not people actually should start wearing masks.

The World Health Organization is also looking into the possibility of new mask recommendations for the general public following the Coronavirus Task Force briefing Tuesday.

With additional coronavirus studies conducted every day, they're discussing if wearing masks could slow the spread.

Newly developed studies have prompted the CDC to consider new mask recommendations.

Researchers say the virus spreads not only through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing, but also through smaller, air-borne droplets from simply talking and breathing.

“An ideal world, if we just had unlimited amounts of these N95 masks, well I can't imagine why we all wouldn't want to wear one,” said North Dakota Department of Health Public Information Officer Jennifer Skjod.

The CDC has only been recommending wearing a mask if you're sick or are a healthcare worker, but data shows transmission of the virus can happen with people who show no symptoms at all.

Those asymptomatic people could be infecting others.

If the CDC recommends new guidelines, State Department of Health leaders suggest wearing masks other than the N-95 masks healthcare workers use in order to prevent shortages.

