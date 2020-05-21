CDC releases new guidelines for reopening

The Centers for Disease Control released 60 pages of guidelines for reopening this week. But many states have already opened up under previous guidelines.

The CDC released new reopening guidelines, about a month after they worked with the White House to release the "Opening Up America Again" plan.

Although that plan offered many recommendations, it ultimately put governors in charge.

Like the federal plan, the CDC plan also includes three phases to reopening, just under more detailed guidelines.

For example, the CDC advises that schools and childcare programs only reopen for children of essential workers at first.

Then steps two and three allow all children to return, but under different social distancing standards.

In addition to recommendations for schools and childcare facilities, the guidelines also included restaurants and mass transit.

Although both the federal plan released last month and the CDC's new plan offer guidance, discretion for reopening is ultimately up to the individual states.