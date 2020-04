CBP temporarily reducing hours at several ND ports of entry

After U.S. and Canadian leaders agreed to close the border to non-essential traffic, border crossings have dropped dramatically, prompting customers and border protection to reduce hours at ports of entry in North Dakota.

While opening times remain the same, most are only open until four or 5 p.m., rather than 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. starting Monday.

This affects most North Dakota ports of entry into Canada and will remain in effect until April 30, or until the administration lifts travel restrictions.

The following ports are slated for a reduction in hours:

Carbury 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Fortuna 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Maida 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Neche 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily

Noonan 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Northgate 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Saint John 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily

Sherwood 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily

Walhalla 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Daily 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Daily

Westhope 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily