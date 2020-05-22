Businesses are still hiring even while closed

Despite many stores still being closed, the hiring process continues as most businesses are now conducting interviews virtually.

Bismarck State College's Advising, Counseling and Career Services Director Kate Millner said it's important to prepare for Skype interviews and phone interviews the same way as a traditional job interview.

Dress accordingly and practice your answers.

In addition to that, Millner said to check all technology beforehand and make sure you're in a spot with no distractions, there is good cell phone reception, and clear backgrounds for virtual interviews.

Millner said: "Expect to apply for many jobs. There are a lot career opportunities out there and they're are also a lot of applicants applying for each position, so you'll be patient and stay positive."

Millner said the job search could also include taking temporary employment to build a skill set and gain experience.

