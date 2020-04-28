Business reopening guidelines released

Ahead of Gov. Doug Burgum's daily COVID-19 briefing, ND Response unveiled several guidelines to the various industries expected to re-open on Friday.

Most companies and industries are asked to follow similar guidelines to before they were closed six weeks ago. These universal protocols include:

• Maintaining six feet of social distance

• Providing hand sanitizer, soap and water, or other effective disinfectant at entrances to facilities

• Encouraging wearing face masks

However, they also unveiled guidelines for specific industries. Blackjack tables, hand-held reservation notification devices, and dance floors are prohibited, but restaurants, bars, breweries, distillers, and food trucks are asked to:

• Limit capacity to 50% of the normal capacity

• Salad bars and buffets must have pre-portioned servings prepared

• No standing-in bars; bar stools limited to 1-2 guests per group

Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tanning salons, waxing studios, and other cosmetology related business:

• Employees and clients must wear face masks "to the extent possible"

• Adjust appointment times for the enhanced cleaning between customers

• Keep record of employees and daily close contacts

Fitness Centers:

• Suspend/discontinue drop-in childcare

• Discontinue sports where more than 10 people play at the same time

• Limit group classes to one person for every 12' x 12' grid layout

However, locker rooms, shower facilities, and indoor playground equipment must remain closed.

A full list of the protocols can be found at: https://ndresponse.gov/sites/www/files/documents/covid-19/ND%20Smart%20Restart/Smart%20Restart%20All%20Industries.pdf

