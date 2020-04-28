Business reopening guidelines released

Ahead of Gov. Doug Burgum's daily COVID-19 briefing, ND Response unveiled several guidelines to the various industries expected to re-open on Friday.
Most companies and industries are asked to follow similar guidelines to before they were closed six weeks ago. These universal protocols include:
• Maintaining six feet of social distance
• Providing hand sanitizer, soap and water, or other effective disinfectant at entrances to facilities
• Encouraging wearing face masks
However, they also unveiled guidelines for specific industries. Blackjack tables, hand-held reservation notification devices, and dance floors are prohibited, but restaurants, bars, breweries, distillers, and food trucks are asked to:
• Limit capacity to 50% of the normal capacity
• Salad bars and buffets must have pre-portioned servings prepared
• No standing-in bars; bar stools limited to 1-2 guests per group
Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tanning salons, waxing studios, and other cosmetology related business:
• Employees and clients must wear face masks "to the extent possible"
• Adjust appointment times for the enhanced cleaning between customers
• Keep record of employees and daily close contacts
Fitness Centers:
• Suspend/discontinue drop-in childcare
• Discontinue sports where more than 10 people play at the same time
• Limit group classes to one person for every 12' x 12' grid layout
However, locker rooms, shower facilities, and indoor playground equipment must remain closed.
A full list of the protocols can be found at: https://ndresponse.gov/sites/www/files/documents/covid-19/ND%20Smart%20Restart/Smart%20Restart%20All%20Industries.pdf