Bus driver accused of spitting on passenger after dispute in New York

Officials say a New York bus driver has been pulled from service after he was caught on video apparently spitting on a female passenger.

The bus driver can be seen in cell phone video exiting the bus and chasing after a female passenger. Spectators say he spat on the woman before returning to the bus. (Source: Instagram/TheNameIsTaj/WCBS/CNN)

Cell phone video shows the woman with her kids, storming off after an apparent dispute between her and a bus driver with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The incident took place at the bus stop on Fulton Street at Ashton Place in Brooklyn. It’s not clear what started the argument or what happened before the video started.

More than 20 seconds after the woman walked away and she was nearly around the corner, the driver can be seen in the video exiting the bus and chasing after her.

Spectators say he spat on the woman before returning to the bus.

“Leave her alone. Why would you spit in her face?” said one witness in the video.

In a statement, an MTA spokesperson called the video disturbing. The bus driver depicted in it has been pulled from service while an investigation takes places.

“I really don’t like it. I have two kids of my own. For a bus driver to do that, this is your job. You should be more professional than that,” said bus rider Mimi L.

The MTA has not said when exactly the incident took place. It is asking anyone who has information to contact the MTA.

