Burleigh-Morton Detention Center seeks staffing help from patrol deputies

The Burleigh- Morton Detention Center is short of jailers and is asking for help.

Sheriff Kelly Leben is encouraging his deputies to pick up shifts at the jail to help with staffing issues.

The detention center is short 12 correctional officers. And it's getting close to the maximum number of inmates.

Leben says between six and eight of his patrol deputies are now picking up overtime shifts to help with staffing.

The halls at the detention center are seeing a lot more inmates.

"We have some serious criminals and serious people that have been charged with serious crime that are locked up in our facility," said Leben.

Correctional officers are very busy, and they need help.

"When you push the ceiling on your capacity, it puts stress on everybody in the facility. Not only the correction officers providing the services but the inmates that are co-existing," said Steve Hall, deputy sheriff major for the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

With deputies offering their extra help, it lightens the load on correctional officers.

"There are some limited things that they can be doing, but anything they can do also helps out detention staff," said Leben.

The extra duties were implemented within the last couple of months, but leadership says the new roles help deputies understand what goes on behind the scenes.

"They're either working an eight to 12 hour verses driving in and dropping someone off, saying hi, and see ya. They're actually seeing the type of work that goes on hour to hour, day to day inside the detention center," says Hall.

Leben says the idea is unique, and has proven beneficial.

"It was born out of necessity, but it's had great benefit to the agency," said Leben.

As the Department continues to move forward in meeting essential numbers for staffing.

Sheriff Leben says the detention center is in the process of hiring 10 new officers.

New officers are expected to begin sometime in April.

As for the capacity, if the jail fills up, the department will re-evaluate certain crimes and their release times.

However, Deputy Sheriff Major Hall says he doesn't believe it will be a problem in the near future.