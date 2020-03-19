Burleigh-Morton Detention Center makes changes to prevent COVID-19 in jail

The Burleigh-Morton Detention Center went into a full lock down Wednesday, in hopes of keeping the coronavirus out of the inmate population.

Last week, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation locked down it's prisons, not allowing any more inmates to come in.

Now the detention center is having to figure out how to hold the access amount of inmates, along with the arrests that are happening every day.

All while protecting officers and other inmates from contracting the coronavirus.

With arrests happening every day, and the court system limiting hearings, the Sheriff’s Department is running into issues with inmate management and safety.

"My concern is that we've basically shut down the outflow out of the jail, but the inflow in still coming in," said Kelly Leben, Burleigh County Sheriff.

On Wednesday, the detention center began screening for temperature, shortness of breath, and coughing symptoms.

"We're meeting the officers in the satellite port area before the inmate is brought in and we're screening them for the three indications of possible coronavirus," said Leben.

As new inmates come in, the numbers are near capacity.

"We want to get that population down, on one hand to make room for people who need to be coming in, but at the same time, we want to get rid of the people that are in there that deserve to be in there, but now is not the time to have them in there," says Leben.

With the approval of the sentencing court and Sheriff Leben, some inmates jail time will be shortened.

"The people who are committing the offenses that involved violence, serious drug charges, anything that's a danger to our community, those are the people that we would not consider for release," said Leben.

As the number of virus cases increase, Sheriff Leben says its only time before it makes its way into the jail.

"At some point if the system gets over whelmed, were going to have to turn cell block areas into, for lack of a better term, a sick ward, where basically any inmate that is displaying symptoms would be moved to that area," said Leben.

In the meantime, officers inside and out of the jail continue on.

Sheriff Leben says the deputies out on patrol are using masks, gloves, and protective gear when they believe their coming into contact with someone who may have the virus.

Deputies who usual work within the court system are also being re-assigned to other parts of the department.