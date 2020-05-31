Burleigh County sheriff’s deputies sent to Fargo to help police with riot control

Ten Burleigh County sheriff's deputies were sent to Fargo Saturday night to help police with riot control.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said the North Dakota Division of Emergency Management contacted his department at around 8 p.m. Saturday. After checking with Bismarck and Mandan police departments to make sure their needs were covered, he sent 10 deputies to help officers in Fargo.

Leben said his department was originally on standby to help with the situation on Minnesota, but as the situation in Fargo grew and changed, they shifted their focus to helping there.

"We are willing to do whatever it takes to help them. Obviously that number we sent might change and we might have to rotate people out if this goes for more than a day or so," said Leben.

Leben said the deputies sent to Fargo were not on duty over the weekend. He said the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department remains fully staffed.