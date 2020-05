Voting in the June primary will be entirely mail-in and participation looks promising.

Ballot applications in Burleigh County have topped 20,000 so far.

Previous primary elections had fewer votes cast than that, with about 14,000 in 2018 and about 18,000 in 2016.

Voters who still need a mail-in application can go to vote.nd.gov or call their county auditor's office to request one.