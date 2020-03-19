Burleigh County lieutenant graduates from FBI National Academy

A Burleigh County lieutenant nominated by Sheriff Leben completed one of the most prestigious courses in law enforcement, at the FBI Academy.

Lt. Jeff Olson went through a three year application process before being in the one percentile that gets selected to participate in the 10 week program.

The course consists of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

“You think of a big city and maybe they see more than we do in a smaller community like Burleigh County but really were all the same and it was very interesting to see the same options from multi agencies, different agencies through the world,” said Olson.

The class Lt. Olson graduated from included other members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations and eight federal civilian organizations.

Olson was the only officer selected for the Academy from North Dakota.

He graduated from the 279th session of the National Academy on Friday, March 13.