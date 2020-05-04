Burleigh County engineer receives national recognition

Burleigh County engineer Marcus Hall is being recognized as the national rural county engineer of the year.

The award from the National Association of County Engineers recognizes a person for being efficient and upholding association standards and principles.

“I've got a little friend down in Lincoln, a little six year old named Graham, that thought it was really sad that I wasn't able to attend that meeting and get my award so he made me his own little trophy," said Burleigh County engineer, Marcus Hall.

This is the first time a North Dakota county engineer has received this award.