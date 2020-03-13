Burleigh County declares health emergency

Burleigh County Commission Chairman, Jerry Woodcox, declared a health emergency for Burleigh County Friday afternoon, according to Burleigh County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management says Burleigh County officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 activity, and Burleigh County departments have been undergoing efforts to mitigate activity through employee education, reviewing continuity of services, and purchasing supplies for increased cleaning efforts and virus protection.

An Emergency Declaration allows for utilization of the County’s emergency reserve fund to assist with expenditures related to this health emergency.