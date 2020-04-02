Burleigh County Senior Center's drive thru meals

Burleigh County Senior Center has been serving meals via drive through Monday-Friday, from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Due to the snowy conditions, River City Sports donated a fish house for them to use for a shelter so the distribution of meals can continue.

The center had originally planned to have its annual senior Easter meal Thursday, April 2, but due the COVID-19 pandemic, plans had to be changed.

So to make this meal delivery special seniors received a special surprise from the Easter bunny.

Burleigh Senior Adult Program’s Executive Director, Renee Kipp, said, “We decided to try and make it a little special delivering treats and just an extra special greeting for everybody as they put up their curbside to go meal."

Kipps says they served 115 seniors through the drive thru and delivered about 200 meals to homes.

Kipp says the center also provides frozen meals for the weekend since they are closed during that time and if you or someone you know is in need of their service just give the Burleigh County Senior Center a call at 701-255-4648.

