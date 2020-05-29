Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner is rerunning

Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner is also rerunning for his seat.

He says he's listening to the citizens who have asked him to run again.

Bitner voted against the refugee program in December. He says the decision was simply due to the fact that they didn't know how much the program would cost the county or the state. Bitner says not much will change this time around and the people know what to expect from him.

"I've shown myself to be a steady, thoughtful, servant leader. I represent the people well, I think-- at least that's what I hear," said Bitner.

Bitner has held leadership positions in the past such as on the Bismarck City Planning and Zoning commission and as the Governor's Designee on the Advisory Committee on Intergovernmental Relations.

Bitner was born in Bismarck and raised in Burleigh County and is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

Election day is on June 9.

