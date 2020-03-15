Burleigh County Commission to address COVID-19 issue

Monday the Burleigh County Commission will be addressing the COVID-19 issue in the state.

They will hear an update on the disease from Bismarck Burleigh Public Health. After that they'll be hearing updates on the county's emergency operation plan and multi-hazard mitigation plan so they can be ready in case it comes. The meeting starts at 5 in the city county building.

The commission will also be discussing an upcoming ballot question that is asking if the county auditor should be made an appointed position rather than an elected position. At their last meeting they said the question should be saved for the November ballot to avoid confusion. ​