Burleigh County Commission moves to mail-in June ballots

The Burleigh County Commission moved Tuesday to have voters in the county mail-in their June ballots.

They agreed that in-person polling locations would put workers at risk, especially as most of them are in the high-risk age group.

“Our office feels that this is the right step to insure the citizens of Burleigh County not only have the ability to vote while maintaining public health and safety,” said Erika White, Burleigh election manager.

For this same reason, Gov. Doug Burgum recently signed an executive order waiving the requirement that all counties have at least one polling location.

