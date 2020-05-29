Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox is rerunning for his seat this June.

Woodcox has served on the commission for 20 years and says he wants to rerun to focus on the economy and tackling COVID-19 for the county.

He says aims to help businesses reopen and wants to get the economy back on track by the year's end.

One of his main goals is to reduce or maintain Burleigh County's portion of property taxes which he says are at 15% right now.

"In this economic time, experience is very important. It takes a lot of work and connections that I've established over the years. It's going to be more important than ever to have that for people to know there's somebody running the county that has experience and knows what they're doing," said Woodcox.

However, in light of the pandemic, he says the issue is now on the backburner. Woodcox has served in past volunteer positions such as Dakota Zoo president and YMCA Board of Directors president.

