Burgum’s primary challenger

Tuesday’s primary could bring a lot of surprises, and one candidate says he feels like Trump in 2016. Michael Coachman is challenging Gov. Doug Burgum for the Republican nomination.

Coachman said this election isn't about partisanship, but about fight for Constitutional rights, which he believes are under attack.

He said had he been governor during the pandemic, he wouldn't have issued executive orders, saying that they infringe on people's rights. However, he did say that he would've called for just large businesses to shut down, rather than all businesses.

"People have the freedom, as far as with the small businesses, 'hey you can do what you want, if want to wear a mask or not'. I would inform the people on their choices, but I would not have shut the state down,” Coachman said.

Coachman even spoke at the rally in April protesting the governor's Executive Orders.

He has run for office recently. In 2018, he ran for Secretary of State as an independent candidate. He came in third with 13% of the vote.

He says he's building a coalition of support, including those with international and multicultural backgrounds. He is the only candidate challenging Burgum for the Republican nomination.

