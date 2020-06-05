Burgum won’t commit to Republican Primary winners yet

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he won't commit to certain Republican candidates even if they win their primary races on Tuesday.

Following the news of Burgum's donations to a Political Action Committee (PAC) and conflicting party endorsements, he said he will wait until the fall to decide whether or not to support all Republicans on the ballot; notably those who defeat his preferred candidates.

This comes after the Governor donated nearly $2 million to a PAC run by a former campaign staffer.

Dakota Leadership PAC has been largely funded by "friends and family" of the governor. Burgum said he plans on using the PAC for years as a way of balancing out initiatives from out-of-state money.

The PAC has run negative ads against members of the Governor's own party.

"There's two sides to every election. You point of the strengths of the people you're supporting, and then you share the facts about the other person's record. There hasn't been a lot of that in North Dakota over the years. It's part of the discourse," Burgum said.

His donations to this PAC and the PAC's campaigning have been a contentious issue within the State GOP. Republican legislators say the Governor has been violating separation of powers by investing so much money.

"With the advantage of incumbency, comes name recognition. And so it takes dollars just to create a level playing field. In some cases, they're helping the underdog, so to speak."

He went on to reference the State Treasurer's race which has received federal endorsements. Rep. Thomas Beadle, R-Fargo, was endorsed by the Governor for the position.

However, his opponent Rep. Daniel Johnston, R-Kathryn, was endorsed by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and President Donald Trump. Both have gone to Twitter to show their endorsements.

Burgum questioned the value of a tweet or other social media posts for a campaign.

"Today, is that worth $1 million? $2 million? Might be. Seriously, in today's world. So the dollars is an isolated metric because there are other factors that play into it to try to create a level-playing field," Burgum said.

This is not Burgum's first time at odds with his own party during an election year. He butted heads with party members during the 2016 race, by continuing to run against and defeating party-endorsed Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in the governorship primary.

