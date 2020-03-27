Burgum announces the closure of personal care businesses

UPDATE: During a press conference Friday afternoon, Gov. Doug Burgum announced the closure of businesses operated by license cosmetologists, which included manicurists, estheticians, and also covers massage therapy, barber shops, tattoo and body art facilities.

This goes into effect at on 12:00 a.m. Saturday.

Gov. Doug Burgum holds a press briefing at 4 p.m. as North Dakota reports its first COVID-19 related death.

Burgum will also discuss steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.