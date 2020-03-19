Burgum issues executive order restricting public access to state facilities

Governor Burgum has announced that public access to all state facilities, including the State Capitol, will be restricted until April 6th.

Full press release:

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced that public access to state facilities, including the North Dakota State Capitol, will be restricted effective immediately until Monday, April 6, 2020.

The governor’s executive order directs the transition of most state government team members to work remotely. Although access to the Capitol and other state facilities will be restricted, state services will continue to be available in alternative ways, such as online.

“The health, safety and well-being of our citizens remains our top priority,” Burgum said. “With cases of community spread now confirmed in North Dakota, focusing on the health and well-being of Team ND members is crucial to ensuring continuity of government services for our citizens.”

Burgum reinforced that state government remains open and functioning, but rather is modifying the way agency business is conducted during this unique and unprecedented time.

Out of an abundance of caution, Team ND has been preparing to work remotely over the past several weeks. As of the end of today, the North Dakota Information Technology Department (NDIT) will have transitioned nearly 3,100 team members to platforms that allow for remote work.

Burgum stressed that every citizen needs to take responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and practice social distancing, noting that some North Dakota agencies have been piloting the work-from-home strategy for over a week, with no disruption in government services.

“We have had ongoing communications with Team ND about being prepared to work remotely,” Burgum said. “We are grateful for our robust NDIT team and all other statewide elected officials who are helping the transition go as seamlessly as possible for Team ND.”

A screening process is being developed to allow public access to several state facilities by appointment only. Until process is in effect, there will be no public access.

Burgum reminds North Dakotans to follow the guidelines released by the White House on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.