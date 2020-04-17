Burgum holds to May reopening after record-high cases

With such a significant increase in cases in just the past day, the question becomes is this the surge Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has been preparing for? And while this is merely an indication that cases are starting to increase, the governor did acknowledge that this is the most unpredictable part of the curve.

“I’d say that were through the bracing part now we’re trying everything were doing now. Whether it’s protecting the most venerable with our long-term care programs, and whether it’s testing with contact tracing, those are the muscles that we have got to build rapidly and quickly now that would allow us to reopen,” Burgum said.

Just a few days ago, the governor unveiled his plan on how to reopen the state's economy on May 1. And with the sharp spike now happening, the question is: is that plan still in place? Well, the governor said that he’s still optimistic about the May 1 opening. Adding that the curve going up right now could be actually a sigh of relief for him given the timeliness of it as well as hospital capacities during this time. Adding that over the next few weeks, the governor wants to expand testing; possibly even doubling the amount of test being done per day, and asked hospitals and other health care facilities to start expanding their testing availability.

“In the new normal businesses will be you know, what do you spend on health care benefits? What do you spend on all the different categories what do you spend on salaries what do you spend on this? There will be a line item, what will you spend on testing?” Burgum said.

And finally, an update on a federal program being implemented around the country; a $600 check that supposed to be put on top of the regular unemployment benefits. That $600 check, we are now learning, is being considered taxable income. The governor admitted that he was new to him at the time and blamed the youth of the program and a lack of guidance on not knowing it at the time.

