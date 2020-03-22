Burgum calling for retired doctors/nurses to return

As of Saturday night, the number of North Dakota COVID-19 cases rests at 28.

Earlier that day, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum signed another executive order which expands the list of people who can administer COVID-19 tests to include pharmacists.

Burgum is also calling on retired nurses and doctors to return to help staff medical facilities.

The governor noted during this pandemic that 2/3 of cases in the state are for individuals under the age of 60 years old.

"We've tested 15 out of every 10,000 people. So on a per capita basis, based on the information we have today, North Dakota is at the front of the pack in terms of the amount of testing per capita,” said Governor Burgum.

The governor invited two presidents and CEO's from local Bismarck hospital networks, and they say that they are continuously addressing this evolving pandemic, and they are ensuring that they have everything they need to combat a possible surge in numbers

"As of right now, testing supplies doesn't allow us to just randomly test folks. So right now as a group we are saying, test with symptoms,” said Sanford CEO, Michael LeBeau.

When asked how they plan to attract those personnel to North Dakota with overwhelming demand across a country, they said they're part of a national system and they will assess where the needs are greatest and bring them to where they need to be.