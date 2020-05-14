Burgum admits concern over testing goals

Upon returning from Washington D.C., Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said he spent time promoting the state's contact tracing and testing efforts.

However, the governor voiced his concern over the goal of hitting 6,000 tests a day by June.

While in Washington, he spent time discussing the comparisons amongst the states, and noted that North Dakota does not have a major testing lab as other states do.

To hit his goal, he said they will have to rely on private-public partnerships.

"It's important that we're going to continue testing broadly across state to make sure we're not missing any hotspots because this highly contagious virus has the ability to pop back up again, particularly in vulnerable, congregate settings,” Burgum said.

While there are no partnerships lined up yet, the governor said they are having discussions.

And that reflects a regional approach that has already started with the Red River Valley Task Force. These more regional approaches are set to take targets add more populated areas of the state. Especially Fargo, which has seen the highest number of cases than any city in North Dakota.

There are reports that urban sprawl has helped keep cases low. But the governor said layout isn't the reason test cases are low.

“I think it really comes back to individual responsibility that determines, because it's human to human transmission, it's not building to building, or road to road, or car to car, it's how humans behave, and they can behave well or unwell," Burgum said.

Despite those partnerships not being in place yet, the testing efforts and testing are moving forward.

The Red River Valley Task Force trying to hit 1,000 tests a day in their own facility, all while the state is looking to expand on the types of testing and their deployment.

