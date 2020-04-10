The Williston Parks and Recreation department is partnering with a familiar face to help those less fortunate this weekend.

The Bunny Drive at Spring Lake Park is an opportunity for families to get out of the house and have some fun while social distancing.

They'll have a chance to wave at the Easter bunny, play "I Spy" with hidden eggs along the route, and even win prizes to support local businesses.

The drive is tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. and tomorrow morning from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The entrance fee is non-perishable food items to help replenish community food pantries during these unprecedented times.

"Even during these trying times, the Williston community finds ways to step up. We are hoping to see a lot of families come out. This is just one way that they can provide for the community while still taking part in a fun activity," said Mackenzie Blume, marketing/special events director.

Non-perishable food items in greatest need are canned vegetables, pasta, and cereal.

