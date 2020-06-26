Buildings, land donated to Minot Public Schools for new high school

Cognizant has donated its north hill campus facilities and land to the Minot Public School district to help the district alleviate overcrowding in its secondary education.

The donation was announced at a special school board meeting Friday afternoon.

The land, located in the 2000 block of 21st Avenue NW, will allow the district to create a 9-12 high school location, with a smaller facility that could house special academic programs.

Minot Public Schools will be able to use the facility after December of 2021.

