Building a business, one lemon at a time

As temperatures rise, this pair of young entrepreneurs is attracting a lot of attention on Washington Street in Bismarck. 8-year-old Gianna and her younger sister decided they wanted to sell lemonade to build a future.

"To get them started off on a better foot than we were and they can become into business and be knowledgeable of business at an early of an age as possible," said Gianna's father, Stephen Adams.

Gianna said the pink theme was inspired by her favorite color.

She also said her first purchase before saving for college will be a hot tub for her family.